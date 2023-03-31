A bus plunged into a water body, which overflowed due to heavy rain near Tilmati Mahadev Temple of Ramnagar Teda in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand. The bus with 27 passengers onboard was going from Ramnagar to Daun Pareva. All the passengers are safe, said SDM Gaurav Chatwal. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall Causes Severe Water Logging in Several Parts of National Capital (Watch Video).

Uttarakhand Rains:

