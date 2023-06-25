Heavy rainfall since late night on Saturday has led to waterlogging in several areas of Uttarakhand, especially Haridwar. Areas such as Jwalapur, Kankhal, Ranipur Maud, and Roshanabad in the city have been affected badly. Amid all of this, a video of cars floating on the waterlogged streets of Haridwar in Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 31-second video clip shows cars floating on the waterlogged streets of the city. Although no casualties have been reported in the city so far, the district disaster management team has been on high alert. Uttarakhand: Parts of Haridwar Waterlogged Due to Heavy Rain.

Cars Float on Waterlogged Streets in Haridwar

Visuals of massive water logging following heavy rains in Haridwar, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/1I4HtuSWq1 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 25, 2023

