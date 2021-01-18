Dehradun, Jan 18 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally surged to 94,923 on Monday with 120 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 1,617 as six more people succumbed to the disease, a state health department bulletin said.

Nainital district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 38, followed by 36 in Dehradun, 23 in Haridwar and 10 in Udham Singh Nagar, it said.

Uttarkashi and Almora reported four fresh cases each, Chamoli three, and Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag one each.

No fresh cases were reported from four districts -- Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri and Tehri.

Six more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the toll to 1,617, the bulletin said.

So far, 89,882 people have recovered, 1,288 migrated out of the state and 2,136 are under treatment, it said.

Meanwhile, 1,961 healthcare workers were administered the Covishield vaccine on Monday. With this, a total of 4,237 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin said.

