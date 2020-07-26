Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttrakhand reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total cases in the state to 6,104.

According to the Uttrakhand health department, the state has 2,437 active cases, with 3,566 recoveries and 38 migrations. As many as 63 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the state so far.

The state health department also informed that the doubling rate of the viral infection, reported in the past seven days, is 22.45 days. The percentage of recovery for COVID-19 patients in the state is 58.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 48,661 Coronavirus cases and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

A total of 9,46,777 tests have been done so far and the number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 49,830.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, and 32,063 deaths, it added. (ANI)

