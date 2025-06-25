Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], June 25 (ANI): A day after a landslide struck the Yamunotri Yatra route in Jankichatti, joint rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), District Police, and other agencies carried out rescue and search operations.

Under the guidance of SDRF Commander Arpan Yaduvanshi, teams are conducting aerial surveys of the affected area using drone cameras. The live feed from the drones is being used to identify potential suspicious places, said an official release.

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sorrow over the landslide and assured that the State Defence Response Force, police, forest department, and medical teams are providing rescue and relief work.

A landslide occurred at Nau Kachi, about 3 km ahead of Janaki Chatti on the Yamunotri Dham Yatra route.

Taking to X, CM Dhami said, "Sad news has been received about the landslide at 9 Kachi (near Bhairav temple) on the Yamunotri walking route. SDRF, police, forest department, medical and other teams are present on the spot for relief and rescue work. One injured has been rescued and sent to PHC Jankichatti for treatment. I pray to God for the well-being of all those affected." (ANI)

