Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], November 24 (ANI): A bus carrying 18 passengers fell nearly 70 metres into a gorge near the Kunjapuri-Hindolakhal area under Narendra Nagar in Tehri district on Monday, an official said.

According to SDRF, the Tehri District Control Room alerted the SDRF Battalion about the accident in the afternoon. The bus is reported to have plunged into a deep gorge along a hilly stretch, though the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Under the directions of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, a total of five SDRF teams were immediately mobilised from Post Dhalwala, Post Koti Colony and the SDRF Battalion Headquarters. One team has already reached the spot and begun rescue operations, while the remaining teams are en route.

Rescue personnel are attempting to reach the wreckage and are working to retrieve passengers and provide first aid.

Following the incident, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the district police, the fire department, and revenue teams reached the scene.

Locals also assisted in the initial rescue work. Officials said some passengers had jumped out of the bus before it plunged into the river.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

