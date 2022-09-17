Dehradun, Sep 17 (PTI) An RSS delegation met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday and demanded a high-level probe into a "fake" list circulating on the social media which claimed that a Sangh functionary misused his position to help his relatives and friends get government jobs and other favours.

The names of the state-level Sangh functionary's friends, acquaintances and relatives allegedly figure on the list claiming that they were given jobs in different government departments or allocated mining and liquor vending leases between 2017 and 2022.

The delegation led by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Prant Karyavah Dinesh Semwal handed over a memorandum to the chief minister terming it a "conspiracy to defame RSS office-bearers" and demanded a high-level probe into the "fake" list circulating on the social media.

The Congress also shared the list claiming it had been verified to be true.

"The list is correct," Uttarakhand Congress' Garhwal media incharge Garima Dasauni said.

On the basis of it, she accused RSS Prant Pracharak Yuddhvir Yadav of misusing his position to help a number of his friends, acquaintances and relatives in getting jobs in different government departments or mining and liquor vending leases.

The chief minister has asked DGP Ashok Kumar to examine the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action.

A case was also registered in this regard at the cyber crime police station here under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and Section 66 of the IT Act.

