Dehradun, May 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand on Thursday witnessed a record daily rise of 8,517 COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 2,20,351 while 151 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,293, a health department bulletin said.

This is the third consecutive day when the state has registered a record rise in cases. It had reported 7,783 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Dehradun district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 3,123 followed by 1,130 in Udham Singh Nagar, 1,045 in Haridwar and 847 in Nainital, the bulletin stated.

Pauri reported 413 cases, Uttarkashi 389, Chamoli 348, Champawat 276, Tehri 256, Almora 229, Pithoragarh 212, Rudraprayag 140, and Bageshwar 109, it said.

There are 62,911 active coronavirus cases in the state. So far, 1,49,489 people have recovered from the infection, it said. PTI ALM

