Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): Thousands of Kanwar pilgrims collected the holy water during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra at Har Ki Pauri here on Wednesday.

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 10. During the annual pilgrimage, Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples. Devotees across the country observe fasts, perform rituals, and undertake the Yatra as a mark of devotion.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges will be closed in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut from July 16 to 23 on the occasion of Kanwar Yatra, an official order issued by the District Magistrate stated.

On the holidays of educational institutions in Meerut district, VK Singh said, "During the Kanwar Yatra in Meerut district, the route has to be blocked. The safety of children and their parents is also our responsibility. Like previous years, this time also all the schools and educational institutions will remain closed from 16 to 23."The top district official further stated that there is a provision for temporary lights on all the routes."This time, temporary lighting has been arranged along the 45 km long Kanwar Path to ensure that the Kanwariyas do not face any inconvenience. The Radhna route, which goes to Pura Mahadev, is a 42 km long path; lighting has been arranged on the entire route," he said.

On the necessary arrangements and emergency situations, he added, "17 vehicles have been arranged in which LED lights will be installed in sufficient quantity. In case of emergency or if there is no light somewhere, the vehicle can reach there immediately and help the Kanwariyas reach their destination." (ANI)

