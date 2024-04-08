Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 8 (ANI): Three more accused were arrested in the murder of Nanakmatta Gurdwara's 'karseva' chief Baba Tarsem Singh in Udham Singh Nagar, police said.

They were allegedly involved in orchestrating the crime by assembling criminals, providing resources, and supplying weapons, police said.

Karseva chief Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead on March 28 by two bike-borne assailants at the Nanakmatta Gurdwara in Udham Singh Nagar.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged against former IAS officer Harbansh Singh Chugh and two others, Pritam Singh and Baba Anoop Singh for allegedly being involved in the murder.

Meanwhile, the Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Sunday, increased the reward amount for both the absconding main accused (shooters), Amarjit Singh and Sarabjit Singh, from Rs 50 thousand to one lakh each.

Earlier on April 4, Uttarakhand Police arrested four people for allegedly helping assailants who are still at large. More than a dozen cases are registered against the accused in various states.

According to the 'sevadar' of the Karseva, Jasbir Singh, former IAS officer Chugh, Pritam Singh, and Baba Anoop Singh conspired to kill Baba Tarsem Singh who was preventing them from misappropriating the property of Gurudwara Nanakmatta Sahib.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand police had said that they were investigating the case very closely and were conducting raids in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in search of the accused.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Abhinav Kumar had said that they had received information regarding two masked assailants who entered Nanakmatta Gurdwara and shot Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh.

According to the police, Baba Tarsem Singh was rushed to the hospital in Khatima after being shot and was declared dead by doctors. Police officials have also contacted central agencies to share useful input, and a massive search operation is underway to nab the culprits. (ANI)

