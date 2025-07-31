Dehradun, Jul 31 (PTI) Uttarakhand is preparing to celebrate this year's Independence day on a grand scale as 2025 marks the silver jubilee year of the state's creation in 2000.

Special events such as sports competitions, blood donation camps, high-altitude adventure activities, marathons, and cycle, bike and car rallies would be organised across the state on the occasion, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said after chairing a meeting to discuss the preparations for Independence day at the secretariat on Thursday.

Theme-based events like 'run for unity' or walks can also be organised, he said.

Police, army, paramilitary and NCC bands would hold musical programmes at prominent places in the main cities while tree plantation programmes and flag hoisting ceremonies would be held around the Amrit Sarovars built for water conservation, the chief secretary said.

He also asked the district magistrates and the superintendents of police to ensure that the provisions of the Flag Code of India are not violated at the flag-hoisting ceremonies to be held at government and non-government buildings.

Director General of Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, said patriotic songs will be played through loudspeakers at the main crossings in state capital Dehradun and the district headquarters from 6 pm to 9 pm on August 14 and from 6 am to 11 am on August 15.

A 'kavi sammelan' will be organised at the state headquarters on August 14, while government buildings and historical structures will be illuminated with low-voltage LED bulbs.

'Prabhat Pheris' will be taken out by all the educational institutions at 07 am on August 15, officials said.

