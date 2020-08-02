Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A snow leopard conservation centre will be set up in Uttarkashi forest division area, that will promote winter tourism in the state, officials said.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a meeting with Forest Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat and officials of the Forest Department in this regard.

"The total number of snow leopards should be counted in the state, special efforts should be made to preserve and increase the number of snow leopards. In the last few years, the areas where snow leopards have been seen should be identified by the forest department by the cooperation of local people and military forces. These areas should be calculated by making grids," said Rawat.

The Chief Minister said that conservation of snow leopards and other wildlife will promote winter tourism in the state.

"There are many species of wildlife in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand, which become the centre of attraction for tourists. Efforts are needed to conserve the extinct species of wildlife," he added.

It was informed at the meeting that snow leopards have been seen in large numbers in Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh districts, they have not yet been counted.

There are currently 86 snow leopards in Uttarakhand based on various researches.

The number of wildlife has increased in the last few years in the higher Himalayan regions. On this occasion, Professor Anne Feenstra gave a detailed presentation on the snow leopard conservation centre. (ANI)

