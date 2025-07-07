Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 7 (ANI): Traffic movement on the Badrinath National Highway resumed after a temporary blockade caused by debris near Nandprayag and Umatta areas was cleared by authorities on Monday morning.

The Badrinath National Highway remained blocked for commuters near Nandprayag and Umatta earlier due to the debris following heavy rains in the district.

Earlier on Sunday, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Uttarakhand issued a high-alert landslide warning for four districts---Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts.

The alert, dated July 6, warned of potential landslides on July 7 and 8 in several subdivisions, including Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Ukhimath, Ghansali, Narendra Nagar, Dhanaulti, Dunda, and Chinyalisaur.

Rudraprayag Police also shared the rain warning on X and posted, "The Geological Survey Department of the Government of India has issued a warning on July 7, 2025, for a high likelihood of landslides in Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department has indicated the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag districts."

On Sunday, the Meteorological Department issued an alert of heavy rain in Uttarakhand for the next four days in Uttarkashi, Tehri, Bageshwar, Dehradun and Rudraprayag districts of the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-affected Silai Band and Ojri Band stretches along the Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district on Sunday where heavy rains washed away sections of the national highway, disrupting connectivity to the pilgrimage site.

Earlier, the Kedarnath Dham Yatra in Rudraprayag district was temporarily halted after a landslide damaged the pedestrian track near Chhodi Gadhere, about one kilometre ahead of Gaurikund.

Authorities stated that due to the landslide, the path leading to the sacred shrine of Kedarnath had become unsafe for pilgrims, leading officials to suspend movement along the route until further notice. (ANI)

