Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], May 20 (ANI): Two youths were admitted to a hospital after being seriously injured from a lightning strike near Chandrashila above Tungnath In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on Friday night, officials said.

According to officials, the victims were identified as Sagar Nautiyal and Himanshu Nautiyal - both residents of Ghansali in the Tehri district.

Upon receiving the information, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescue team reached the spot and with the coordination of district police and the District Disaster Relief Force (DDRF) rescued both victims.

The injured were later sent to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The release said, "SDRF was informed by District Control Room Rudraprayag last night that two youths got scorched due to a lightning strike near Chandrashila above Tungnath."

"By coordinating with the teams of District Police and DDRF by the SDRF rescue team, both the injured were taken to the main road by stretcher and sent to the hospital by ambulance," added the release.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

