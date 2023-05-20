Mumbai, May 20: In a bizarre incident that took place in Hyderabad, a man attached with a bomb vest claimed to be a suicide bomber and said that he would blow himself up in Jeedimetla. The dramatic incident took outside a bank in Shapur Nagar, Jeedimetla when a man allegedly threatened to blow himself up if he was not given Rs 2 lakh cash. The man who claimed to be a "suicide bomber" had sported a fake bomb best.

As per a report in the Times of India, the accused identified as B Sivaji (32) said that there was a bomb attached to his vest and threatened to blow it up. However, the accused ran out of luck when cops learned that the bomb threat was a hoax. The incident took place when the accused entered a bank in Shapur Nagar when the banking hours were nearly over. Bomb Threat: Passenger Makes Hoax Bomb Threat Call After He Gets Late To Catch Chennai-Hyderabad Flight at RGI Airport; Accused Arrested.

Cops Engage Accused in Conversation

After entering the bank, the accused claimed that he was a suicide bomber and reportedly showed his fake vest which had a few wires and gadgets attached to it. Police officials said that the accused threatened the bank's staff and customers that he would blow himself up if he was not given Rs 2 lakh cash. In order to make his threat appear authentic, the accused even made the staff and customers hear a timer "beep" as well.

However, an alert staff member alerted cops by reaching out to them on Dial-100. Soon, cops rushed to the spot and saw Sivaji with his vest. In order to keep him engaged, cops started having a conversation with him. "We got a sense that he might be pulling a hoax," DCP T Srinivasa Rao said. Later, the accused was arrested by the police. Hyderabad Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Boy Brutally Murdered, Family Suspect Human Sacrifice; Transgender Among Five Arrested.

After his arrest, it was learned that the accused was a crane operator and had lost his job recently. He told cops that he wanted to buy a two-bedroom house and needed the cash.

