Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Uttarkashi Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand has been blocked due to a landslide near the Naluna area, the state government's Department of Information and Public Relations said.

Vehicular movement on the highway has been halted due to continuous landslides in the region.

Uttarakhand DIPR wrote on X, "The Uttarkashi Gangotri National Highway has been blocked due to a landslide near Naloona. Continuous landslides are causing delays in restoring smooth traffic on the highway."

"As a precaution, barricades have been set up to stop vehicles," the X post added.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya inspected the Yamunotri National Highway (NH) ahead of the Syanachatti area upon receiving information that traffic was disrupted due to damage to about 200 meters of the road in Jungle Chatti, according to the Uttarkashi Information Department.

During this visit, the District Magistrate Arya inspected the places sensitive to landslides on the route and directed the concerned departments to ensure all necessary arrangements.

The District Magistrate also directed the officials to remove the debris from the road and repair the damaged part of the road through wire crate and to make it smooth for movement as soon as possible.

This came after the Gangotri and Yamunotri National Highways were partially obstructed due to debris and trees falling on the road after the Uttarkashi region experienced heavy rainfall, police officials informed on Saturday.

The debris was cleared while traffic was stopped at a safe distance, Uttarkashi police have said. In Yamunotri NH, a tree fell on the highway near the Gyanoti location, with fire teams and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) officials cleared the route.

In Yamunotri, debris fell on the road, completely blocking the route.

"The Gangotri National Highway has been obstructed near Dharasu (old police station) due to stones and debris falling on the road. Work is underway to clear the route," the police had posted on X. (ANI)

