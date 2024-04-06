India News | Uttarakhand: Woman Involved in Drug Peddling Arrested from Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Apr 6 (PTI) A woman who was allegedly involved in the illegal trade of banned substances, including ganja, charas and smack, for a long time in Rishikesh and three surrounding districts in Uttarakhand was arrested on Saturday, police said.

Smack weighing about 13 grams was seized from her possession, they added.

There are 14 cases against accused Rekha Sahni, Triveni Ghat police outpost in-charge Prakash Pokhriyal said.

The woman was arrested from near her house in New Triveni Colony, Rishikesh, he said, adding that she will be produced before a court on Sunday.

