Dehradun (Uttarkhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): India's renowned writer couple, Hugh and Colleen Gantzer were awarded the Padma Shri this year, however due to health complications, Hugh could not attend the ceremony held in Delhi. Keeping that in mind, Uttarakhand's Government Secretary Shailesh Bagoli specially reached the writer's residence in Mussoorie and presented the Padma Shri at his home, according to an official statement.

Colleen Gantzer has been given the honour posthumously.

Highlighting the life of the writer couple, the statement read, "Active in travel writing since the 1950s, this couple presented India's cultural diversity, historical sites and public life in a unique way."

"The Gantzer's Travelogue" column and their travelogues broadcast on Doordarshan introduced readers and viewers across the country to the beauty and depth of India.

"Hugh's sharp journalistic vision and Colleen's gentle expression style together gave a new height to Indian travel literature. Their writings not only inspired people to discover their country, but also put the soul of India into words," the statement added.

Padma awards are one of the highest civilian award in the country. They are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/activities -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

The Padma Shri is given for one's distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan every year. For the year 2025, the President approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards, including a duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, and 13 Posthumous awardees. (ANI)

