Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 25 (ANI): The recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom will give a new identity to Uttarakhand's basmati rice on the global stage, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday.

Hailing the mutually beneficial trade deal, the CM said that it is a step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Vocal for Local,' by taking such products to the global stage.

Also Read | Marathi Wedding Card Triggers Violent Clash in Navi Mumbai College; Student Beaten with Hockey Stick, MNS Slams 'Language Intolerance'.

"Uttarakhand's Basmati rice will gain a new identity on the global stage! Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is setting new benchmarks in international trade. With the Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK, the state's Basmati rice will gain a new identity and better prices in international markets, which will also boost the income of the state's farmers," Dhami posted on X.

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/1948631482777346306

Also Read | Vice President Election 2025: EC Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody As Returning Officer for Vice Presidential Poll.

"This initiative is a significant step towards realising the Prime Minister's mantra of 'Vocal for Local' by taking local products to the global stage," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that both countries have ushered in a new era of economic cooperation with the signing of the FTA, along with the Double Contribution Convention, during his tete-a-tete with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the agreement's potential to boost trade, investment, and skilled mobility for future generations of the two nations.

"Together, we are laying the foundation stone of a new history. We are meeting for the third time this year. I consider this very significant. The UK and India are natural partners. Today marks a historic day in our relations. This will pave a very strong path for the future generations of India and the UK. This is adding a new chapter in business and trade," PM Modi said.

The long-awaited India-UK Free Trade Agreement was signed in the presence of both leaders. The agreement aims to boost the movement of goods and services between the two countries. PM Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to the UK.

The landmark deal unlocks export opportunities for labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, marine products, and toys, generating large-scale employment and empowering artisans, women-led enterprises, and MSMEs, a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated.

According to the release, the deal will provide unprecedented market access for Indian goods, offering zero-duty access on 99 per cent of tariff lines, covering nearly 100 per cent of the trade value. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)