Dehradun, Aug 25 (PTI) With 485 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the state's case count rose to 16,014, while six more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 213, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the latest deaths, three were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, two from Doon Medical College Hospital in Dehradun and one from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar to Launch JD Digital Platform; Hold Virtual Rally on September 6.

Haridwar reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 126, followed by 120 in Dehradun, 90 in Udham Singh Nagar, 40 in Uttarkashi, 39 in Nainital, 38 in Tehri, 10 each in Rudraprayag and Pauri, and six each in Champawat and Bageshwar, it said.

So far, 11,201 people have recovered from COVID-19, 55 migrated out of the state and 213 died, the bulletin said, adding that 4,545 patients are under treatment.

Also Read | Shripad Naik Health Update: AYUSH Minister Won’t Be Shifted to Delhi, His Medical Condition Improved, Says Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)