Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's government is fully committed to providing better health services to the pilgrims during Chardham Yatra 2025, said an official statement.

Health Secretary Dr R. Rajesh Kumar said that, as per a release, the department has taken several important steps, under the guidance of Chief Minister Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, to make the journey smooth, safe, and strong from a health point of view.

The Health Department made extensive preparations to ensure the safety and health of the devotees during the Yatra. This time, unprecedented expansion is being made in health services on the Chardham and Yatra routes.

The Health Secretary informed that this time two new hospitals were being opened in Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham.

According to the release, 17-bed hospitals will be set up in Kedarnath and 45-bed hospitals in Badrinath, which will provide the best health services to the pilgrims. In addition, 25 specialist doctors will be deployed on the Yatra route so that the devotees can get quick medical assistance.

This year, 20 Medical Relief Posts (MRPs) and 31 health check-up centres will be set up along the Yatra route to screen pilgrims for health problems related to high altitude., the statement added.

37 permanent health centres in transit districts like Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri and Tehri have been strengthened and the setting up of new screening units is planned, the statement said.

The Health Department has decided to deploy 154 ambulances on the Yatra route, including 17 Advanced Life Support Ambulances.

Apart from this, helicopter ambulances operated by AIIMS Rishikesh and boat ambulances will also be available at Tehri Lake to provide quick medical assistance to pilgrims in case of emergency.

Additionally, as per the release, Last year, more than 34,000 medical emergencies were reported, in which 1,011 patients were rescued by ambulances and 90 patients by helicopter. Health Secretary Dr R. Rajesh Kumar said that this year the number of Swasthya Mitras (First Medical Responders) is being increased so that pilgrims can get immediate medical assistance during the yatra.

Health services are being technologically upgraded. This year, the e-Health Dham portal will be upgraded, and a 'get help' button will be added so that pilgrims can get immediate help in case of emergency. Apart from this, 28 important health parameters of pilgrims will be checked immediately through the Point of Care Testing Device.

Health Secretary R. Rajesh Kumar said that last year lakhs of devotees had performed the Chardham Yatra. Only a few pilgrims had health problems due to health problems related to high altitude. This time there has been a comprehensive improvement in health services. For this, funds from the Central Government have been sanctioned as an incentive to health workers and a budget has been approved for a 50-bed hospital in Guptkashi, the statement said.

This time, mandatory health declaration for pilgrims will be promoted, so that high-risk pilgrims can be identified before the journey. Apart from this, the emergency call centre will be further strengthened and people associated with hotels, dharamshalas, mule drivers and other local services on the travel route will also be trained so that the safety of the pilgrims can be ensured, the statement mentioned.

It is the effort of the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to make Chardham Yatra 2025 safe and comfortable for the devotees not only from a spiritual but also from a health point of view. (ANI)

