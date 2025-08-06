Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Rescue operations are ongoing at the Uttarkashi cloudburst site involving ITBP, SDRF, NDRF, and BRO teams. According to the official, 150 people have been rescued so far.

Detailing about the rescue operation, Mohsen Shahedi, DIG, NDRF, said, "Teams of ITBP, SDRF, NDRF, and BRO are carrying out rescue operations at the spot. Around 150 people have been taken to safe spots. Our three teams are on the way and they will reach the spot as soon as the road reopens. Our teams in Pant Nagar, Gauchar and Joshimath are on standby. They will be sent once the weather improves."

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a disaster management meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to assess the cloudburst and flash flood in Uttarkashi's Dharali.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone and inquired about the recent natural disaster in the Dharali area of Uttarkashi district. The Prime Minister also took stock of the updated status of relief and rescue operations, an official release said.

Chief Minister Dhami told the Prime Minister that the state government is engaged in relief and rescue operations with full readiness. Due to continuous heavy rains, difficulties have arisen in some areas, but all concerned agencies are working in coordination to provide quick assistance to the affected people.

Prime Minister Modi assured all possible assistance from the central government.

Dhami also visited the Joshiyada helipad in Uttarkashi and assessed the areas affected by the recent cloudburst. He conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas to review the damage and ongoing relief efforts. Rescue and relief operations are underway with full support from the state and central governments.

The Uttarakhand CM surveyed an ongoing high-intensity rescue operation involving the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF, and local residents. (ANI)

