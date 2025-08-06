The 11th National Handloom Day will be celebrated on 7th August 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Hon’ble President Smt.Droupadi Murmu will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita, Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary (Textiles) and Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), will be attending the function. National Handloom Day 2025 Date and Theme: Know the History, Significance, Activities and How You Can Celebrate National Handloom Day in India.

Around 650 weavers from the across the country will be attending the function. Besides them, foreign buyers, eminent personalities, exporters, Senior Govt. Officers etc. will attend the above function.

During the occasion , 05 Sant Kabir Awards & 19 National Handloom Awards will be conferred to outstanding weavers. Award Catalogue and coffee table book will be released by Hon’ble President of India on the day.

The celebration aims to showcase the richness, resilience and relevance of India’s handloom heritage while recognising the talent and craftsmanship of our weavers.

The programme will also include:

Recognition to best performing Weavers Service Centres

Distribution of beneficiary certificates under various handloom schemes.

A grand fashion show curated by leading designer highlighting iconic weaves and textiles from across the country.

Apart from the main function on 07th August, 2025, the other signature events planned during 1st to 8th August 2025 include, display of award-winning handloom samples; live loom demonstration; unveiling – “Haat on Wheels” (a mobile handloom outlet initiative); exclusive handloom sari exhibition cum sale at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi; Exclusive exhibition focusing regenerative martials at Craft Museum, New Delhi; Loom Hackathon by IIT Delhi; International Hand-woven Expo with Foreign buyers; exporters & handloom weavers; Awards to the best performer in export of handloom products etc. List of various activities planned during the period is attached.

The Swadeshi Movement, launched on August 7, 1905, at Town Hall, Kolkata, was a landmark moment in India's freedom struggle that emphasised the revival of indigenous products and production processes. In a tribute to this historic movement, the Government of India declared August 7 as National Handloom Day in 2015 to celebrate the spirit of self-reliance and to honour the contribution of the handloom sector to the nation’s socio-economic and cultural fabric.

National Handloom Day is being celebrated across the country including Weavers Service Centers (WSCs), prominent handloom clusters, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHTs), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campuses, National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC), Textile Committee, Handloom Departments of various States/UTs etc.

Social Media Campaign is also being done i.e. Pledge, Selfies, Quiz contest etc. and through Tweets, Facebook, Instagram, influencers, local WhatsApp groups, FM Radio etc. on the occasion of 11th National Handloom Day.

