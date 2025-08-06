Will Names of 3 Crore Migrant Workers From West Bengal Be Deleted From Voter List During SIR Exercise? Fact Check Reveals Unofficial Numbers Being Cited To Make Misleading Claims

Kolkata, August 6: It is claimed that the Election Commission plans to start the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal after Bihar. Pradeep Singh, editor of Apka Akhbar, has claimed that names of at least three crore West Bengal residents working in different states will be deleted due to the SIR exercise in state. In a video titled "Three crore names may be removed from voter list in West Bengal," Pradeep Singh alleged that the Election Commission will soon begin the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

He also said that the names of over three crore West Bengal voters will likely be deleted during the SIR exercise of the Electoral Roll. Singh, the editor of Apka Akhbar, further stated that these three crore voters are the core votes of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is constantly trying to woo them. He further claimed that the Election Commission directed its officials in West Bengal to start preparations for the SIR exercise in the state. It is reported that the Election Commission on Thursday, July 31, directed West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manoj Agarwal, to immediately begin preparations for the SIR of electoral rolls in the state. West Bengal will be heading to the polls next year. ‘Planned Game by BJP’: Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Planning SIR to Impose NRC in West Bengal.

Unofficial Numbers Cited To Make Misleading Claims

However, this is not true. So far, the Election Commission has not announced a Special Intensive Revision exercise in West Bengal. It must be noted that Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, claimed that there are nearly one crore Rohingya immigrants, Bangladeshi Muslim voters, deceased voters, duplicate entries, and fake voters in the state's electoral rolls. He urged the Election Commission to remove these names from the voters' list. On Saturday, August 2, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called for a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

So far, the ECI has not made an announcement regarding the SIR exercise in West Bengal. Also, the alleged claim that the names of three crore migrant workers from West Bengal will be deleted from the voter list during the SIR exercise is invalid. Pradeep Singh cited unofficial numbers to make the alleged claims. There is no official data showing that three crore migrant workers from West Bengal are working in different states or across the globe. Fact Check: Did a Drunk Army Jawan Injure 30 People in Nagpur Road Rage Incident? Indian Army Denies Civilian Injury Claim, Says Soldier Was Assaulted.

Hence, the claim that the names of three crore West Bengal voters working outside the state will be deleted from the voter list during the SIR exercise is fake, as unofficial numbers are being quoted to make misleading claims.

