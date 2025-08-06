Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Indian Army has launched a swift and coordinated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation in the wake of a devastating cloudburst near Dharali, close to Harsil in Uttarakhand. The region is currently cut off from both north and south due to multiple road breaches and a collapsed bridge.

According to the Indian Army, over 225 Army personnel including infantry and engineering teams are on ground for search, rescue, and relief tasks. Combat engineers have reached Dharali to aid in clearing debris and restoring mobility.

Also Read | Vantara Offers Support for Elephant Madhuri's Return: Anant Ambani-Led Vantara to Establish Rehabilitation Centre for Mahadevi Elephant in Kolhapur.

As of 3 pm, 7 teams of the Indian Army are operating with Reeco Radar near Tekla while search and rescue dogs are deployed at Harsil; more are en route from Remount and Veterinary Centres.

As per the Indian Army, military helipad at Harsil is operational. Three civil helicopters launched from Sahastradhara in coordination with SDRF have successfully landed at Bhatwari and Harsil for casualty evacuation and relief material delivery.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 190 People Rescued From Flood-Hit Dharali So Far, Says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Chinook, Mi-17, ALH helicopters are on standby at Jolly Grant, Chandigarh, and Sarsawa for troop and material airlift - awaiting tasking clearance.

As of 3 pm, there are three confirmed fatalities while over 50 persons are reportedly missing (as per the Civil Administration).

According to the statement, a total of 9 personnel are also missing, including one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and 8 jawans.

In a significant infrastructural damages, key road stretches near Bartwari, Linchigad, and Gangrani have been washed away, severely affecting movement.

Civil helipad at Dharali remains non-functional due to a mudslide.

The Indian Army remains committed to assisting local administration in rescue and relief efforts under challenging terrain and weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that around 190 people have been rescued from the Dharali area, following a devastating cloudburst that triggered massive flash floods and landslides in the area.

Chief Minister Dhami reaffirmed that both the Centre and the state government are fully committed to making arrangements for the victims of the incident, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured to provide all possible help. He stated that the disaster has hit the entire Dharali. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)