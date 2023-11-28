Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): As the nation breathed a huge sigh of relief following the successful and safe rescue of 41 stranded workers from the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Cyriac Joseph, the CEO of Squadron Infra Mining Pvt Ltd, which was majorly involved in the operation, said that it wasn't just a difficult mission but a 'war for humanity'.

Speaking to ANI after the workers were brought out safely from the tunnel at the end of a determined 16-day effort, Joseph said, "It was not just a difficult mission but war for humanity. We are glad to have been a part of it."

Also Read | Wolf Spider 'Lays Eggs’ in British Tourist's Toe During Cruise Holiday in France.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the much-awaited breakthrough was achieved at 7.05 pm as all 41 trapped workers were brought out safely from the Silkyara tunnel.

Meanwhile, locals erupted in jubilation at the tunnel site and were seen exchanging sweets as the trapped workers finally saw light at the end of the tunnel.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to workers Rescued From Uttarkashi Tunnel; Says Mission Created Amazing Example of Teamwork.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who camped at the tunnel site, monitoring the progress of the rescue operation every hour, exchanged greetings with the workers, along with Union Minister of State General (retd.) VK Singh, after they were rescued.

"Initial health checkup of all the workers is being done in the temporary medical camp built in the tunnel," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami posted from his official handle on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, praised the bravery and determination of rescuers involved in the Silkyara tunnel operation, saying that they gave a new life to the trapped workers.

He added that the rescue operation has set an "example of humanity and teamwork".

"The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health," PM Modi posted from his official handle on X.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough," PM Modi added in his post.

"I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination have given new life to our labour brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," PM Modi added in his post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)