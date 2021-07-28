New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Kerala BJP president K Surendran on Wednesday slammed the state Minister for Public Education V Sivankutty stating that he should resign and face a trial after the Supreme Court dismissed a state government plea seeking withdrawal of a criminal case against Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLAs in connection with the ruckus inside the state Assembly in 2015.

Sivankutty is among six persons who have been ordered to face a trial by the Supreme Court in the 2015 Kerala Assembly ruckus case.

The apex court dismissed the Kerala government's petition seeking a direction to withdraw cases against prominent CPI (Marxist) leaders, including V Sivankuty for alleged vandalism in the Kerala state Assembly in 2015 when the current ruling party in the state was in Opposition.

Speaking to mediapersons, K Surendran said, "The Supreme Court has slammed Kerala government over Kerala Assembly case today. This shows the way the Kerala government is functioning. The education minister Sivankutty should resign and face the trial. Serious charges are against him. He should not continue as a minister in the Kerala government."

He further said, "If Sivankutty doesn't tender his resignation then Chief Minister Vijayan should demand a resignation from him."

Speaking on the rise of the Covid-19 cases in Kerala he said, "There was unscientific relaxations given during Bakrid. Who suggested such relaxations? This is a complete failure on part of the Kerala government. Kerala should learn from the Uttar Pradesh government how to handle the pandemic. Kerala government has failed miserably in handling the pandemic.

"It is very wrong on part of the Kerala government to blame the central government. They are not managing the Cowin portal and registration properly. Left supporters and leaders are making the whole drive a joke. There is nothing called Kerala model it is fake PR drive", Surendran said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)