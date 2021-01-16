Mumbai, January 16: Maharashtra public health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday evening announced suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state till Monday owing to "problems in the Co-Win app". The app has been created by the Centre for managing registration for the inoculation. Nationwide inoculation drive for coronavirus began on Saturday morning.

"Not just in Maharashtra, everywhere in the country this app created problems in the execution of vaccination drive. We have decided to suspend the vaccination for the next two days," Tope told PTI.

"On January 8, when dry run was conducted, and again today I specifically pointed out problems with the Co-Win app and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said he will look into it," the minister said. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Beneficiaries to be Paid Compensation if its COVID-19 Vaccine Causes Adverse Effect, Reads Consent Form.

Earlier, a senior health department official in Maharashtra had said that owing to problems in the App, text messages were not sent to many persons who were supposed to get the vaccine shot on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)