Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) MDMK chief Vaiko on Wednesday told partymen to give up dreams of becoming a legislator, a Member of Parliament or a minister and instead focus on working for the party ideology so that the next generation could carry on the fight.

Addressing a meeting of high level panels of the party here, Vaiko, who is also the Rajya Sabha MP, said the party has to face the Assembly elections in April or May.

Lauding office-bearers, he said MDMK survived only in view of the work of selfless cadres and functionaries, who slogged without expectations.

Pointing to initiatives in the United Kingdom for a referendum on the independence for Scotland, Vaiko said similar efforts should be taken in Sri Lanka to elicit the views of the Tamil people.

Though MDMK had switched alliances with parties, it had never oscillated when it came to ideology, he said, adding his party had always fought for the rights of the minority Tamils in the island nation.

Urging partymen to work for the ideology and prepare the ground for the next generation and the young people to carry on the ideological fight, he said "let us do that work. Give up the dream of (becoming) MLA, MP and a minister. It is not for you."

He asked the office-bearers to take a cue from an ordinary party worker in a small town who worked for the party by holding afloat the party flag without any dream of high office.

