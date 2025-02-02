New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Members of the Valmiki Samaj and Dalit Mahapanchayat held a protest against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, during the protest, AAP's election campaign van which was passing near the Lady Hardinge Hospital in Delhi was also vandalised by the protestors.

Ashu Pohal, President of Maharashtra Valmiki Samaj, expressed dissatisfaction, stating, "Our Samaj has been looted...False promises have been made to our sisters and daughters to provide money. We will not support the people who did not support our Samaj. We will boycott them. The entire country knows that he (Arvind Kejriwal) has been a fake CM...We will not spare him as he has hurt our Dalit Samaj...The increase in pollution in Delhi is only because of Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party."

He further said that the education department assured to send 100 students abroad from the Valmiki Samaj but it was not done.

A van campaigning for the AAP was vandalised by the protesting members.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal posted, "Look at this - Amit Shah's hooliganism".

Delhi Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi tweeted, "No PCR call or complaint received in police station. It is requested that a formal complaint be lodged in the Police station and we assure strict legal action."

AAP National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "BJP is heading towards a historic defeat. BJP had earlier got stones pelted on Arvind Kejriwal on January 18. The morale of BJP goons has increased so much that today they are openly attacking the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign van. There was an LED installed on it, which they broke. The eyes of the Election Commission in Delhi are closed, they are not able to see any of the misdeeds of the BJP. Such hooliganism will not work in Delhi. The BJP should be called out for its misdeeds."

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8. (ANI)

