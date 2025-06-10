Varanasi, Jun 10 (PTI) As many as 21 individuals posing as priests at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple were arrested for allegedly extorting money from devotees under the pretext of facilitating temple rituals, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Several complaints were made over the past several days about unauthorised individuals taking money and misbehaving with visitors in the name of arranging darshan and puja at the temple, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dashashwamedh Atul Anjan Tripathi said.

Also Read | Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Raja Raghuvanshi's Mother, Brother Demand Capital Punishment for Accused Including His Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Acting on these complaints, a joint team of the Dashashwamedh and Chowk police stations was formed, Tripathi added.

Based on their investigation, 15 fake priests were apprehended from the Dashashwamedh area and six from Chowk.

Also Read | Game Addiction Turns Deadly in Mumbai: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide in Aarey Colony After Her Parents Refuse To Give Mobile Phone To Play Games.

Legal proceedings against the accused are underway.

The ACP assured that the team would continue to take action against such individuals operating in and around the temple premises.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)