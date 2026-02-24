Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Amid the alleged child sexual abuse case against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, a Shahjahanpur-based resident has claimed that attempts were made to pressure his family into filing a complaint against Jyotirmath Shankaracharya.

Ramakant Dixit, a resident of Shahjahanpur, alleged that three persons approached him and made him speak to Ashutosh Pandey over the phone.

"Three people came to me and made me talk to Ashutosh Pandey on my phone. They told us that Swamiji needs to be 'fixed' a bit. They talked about making allegations against Shankaracharyaji. I told them how you can say such things about my daughters... I have met Shankaracharyaji. I have not made any allegations against Shankaracharyaji." Dixit said.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand denied the allegations, claiming they are fabricated to harm him and Sanatan Dharma.

"Today, a family came to me from Shahjahanpur who told me that a person named Ashutosh Maharaj had told them to file a complaint against Avimukteshwaranand in the name of their minor daughters. When they refused, they were threatened. In this way, attempts are being made to turn people against us by luring or intimidating them," he said.

The complainant, Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, alleged that minors were coerced into acts under the guise of 'guru seva' at Vidyamath in Varanasi. The court has recorded statements from two minor victims, and the investigation is ongoing.

This comes after a POCSO court in Prayagraj has ordered the registration of an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, and his disciple Mukundanand Giri, alleging sexual exploitation of minors at his ashram.

The court has directed the police to conduct a fair and independent investigation, protecting the victims' identity and dignity.

Meanwhile, advocate Shrinath Tripathi, representing the Jyotirmath Shankaracharya, said there was no mention of evidence in the FIR and the court order, adding that the police will collect evidence before considering an arrest.

"There was no mention of evidence in the FIR and the court order. The police will collect evidence first and only then think about an arrest. Today, they have recorded the statements of the children in Lucknow. We are prepared for legal proceedings in the lower court, High Court, and Supreme Court," Tripathi said.He added that the decision to arrest rests with the police. "Whether to arrest or not depends on their discretion. If they do arrest, it will be very dangerous for them, like playing with fire," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

