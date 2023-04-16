Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) Varanasi is all set to host the G20 events for three days from Monday and showcase Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural heritage to the world, officials said.

Representatives of 20 leading countries of the world and delegates from other partner countries will participate in the meeting of the Agriculture Working Group which will take place from April 17 to 19 in the ‘city of light', they said.

To ensure a grand organisation of the G20 events, the Yogi Adityanath government has made complete arrangements, an official statement said here.

A message will be given from the land of Goddess Annapurneshwari, to promote nutritious foods, food security and environment-friendly farming, it said.

With the motto of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', India is hosting the G20 Presidency this year. There will be a total of six G20 meetings in Varanasi.

The first series of these meetings are starting on Monday. For this, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the entire city has been decorated.

Along with this, tight security arrangements have been made. The main meeting will be held at Hotel Taj. After this, there will also be a ‘Kashi tour' for the guests.

About 80 foreign delegates from G20 countries including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the European Union will attend the events in Varanasi.

On the first day of the summit, there will be an opening of MACS (Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists) 2023, Sustainable Agrifood System for Healthy People and Planet.

The first session of the meeting will be on Food Security and Nutrition: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation and the second session will be on ‘Resilient Agri-Food System'.

In the evening, the G20 delegates will participate in the world-famous Ganga Aarti at Kashi.

On the second day, there will be a session on ‘Digital Agriculture and Sustainable Agri Value Chain' and on ‘Public Private Partnership in Agriculture R&D: Perspective from Developed and Developing Countries.

The guests will proceed to Sarnath in the evening on April 18 and will see the museum and light and sound show and later a dinner along with a cultural program will be held at Buddha Theme Park.

On April 13, a discussion and finalisation of the MACS -2023 communique will be done and the guests will visit the Trade Facilitation Center (TFC) at Bada Lalpur in the afternoon.

The theme of the G20 Indian Presidency is 'One Earth, One Family and One Future', which celebrates the spirit of togetherness and harmony amongst us to ensure a bright future for the world.

