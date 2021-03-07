Mumbai, Mar 7: Poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was discharged from Nanavati Hospital here on late Saturday night, sources said.

The Bombay High Court on February 22 granted Rao, 82, interim bail on medical grounds for six months. He later requested the court that he be allowed to furnish cash sureties until solvent sureties could be found. The court had granted the request on Monday. Varavara Rao, Arrested in Bhima Koregaon Case, Tests Positive For COVID-19: Reports.

It had earlier directed that he be released immediately on bail after being discharged from hospital. Rao had been admitted to the private hospital due to ill-health.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)