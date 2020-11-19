New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday digitally dedicated to the nation the newly-built operation theatre and ICU complex in Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science in Rohtak.

The entire complex is built with an investment of Rs 104.92 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The complex houses Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD), labs, 34 bed ICU corridors, 16 modular operation theatres spread across two floors, anaesthesia section, pre-operative and post-operative doctor's changing rooms, faculty rooms, classrooms, cafeteria for doctor and staff.

The complex is also facilitated with provisions for solar heaters, lift machine rooms, Medical Gas Pipeline System (MGPS) with plant (production capacity of 10L of oxygen) along with a monitoring room, the statement.

"Phase III of the PMSSY was announced in 2019 and work for the 75 medical colleges in the aspirational districts is already in full swing," Vardhan said.

Highlighting the need to be vigilant against COVID-19, he requested state authorities and elected representatives present to personally monitor Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of Jan Andolan to instil COVID appropriate behaviour among people of Haryana and make the state an example worthy of emulation, the statement said.

