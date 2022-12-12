Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 12 (ANI): Various forces are attempting to destroy diversity by implementing reactionary ideologies like one race, one language and one way of dressing, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

The Chief Minister said this while inaugurating the 5th edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale at Fort Kochi Parade Ground.

He also said that strengthening the defence against these reactionary forces through diverse cultural representation is the political importance of Biennale, apart from its artistic value.

"It is of great significance that the Biennale gives people from different backgrounds an opportunity to display their artistic talents in a democratic manner. Culture does not exist separately from the mainstream. What is considered normal in a society is its culture. The state government is trying to boost social progress by positively interacting in the cultural sphere. It is by recognizing the cultural importance of Biennale that has attained the pride of place on the global stage that the State Government has come forward to allot Rs 7 crore for it. This is the largest governmental aid given for any cultural program in India," he said.

The Chief Minister also wished the Biennale would become a grand festival that fosters diversity, including its regional cultural components.

"The arrival of the international-level contemporary art festival to our land is an achievement beyond the dreams which we realized through the first Biennale, held on 12th December ten years ago. We received unstinted support from artists and art lovers alike for that Biennale and further, all throughout its splendid growth. To top it all, the State Government too has extended its full cooperation and support from the start. Kochi Muziris Biennale has evolved into people's biennale through the years. The Biennale will act as a window for the coming down of global art and tourism to Kochi and Kerala." said Bose Krishnamachari, Kerala Muziris Biennale foundation president.

Ministers KN Balagopal, P Rajeev, PA Mohamed Riyas, Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar, Hibi Eden MP, MLAs KJ Maxi, and TJ Vinod, former Union minister KV Thomas, Kochi Biennale Foundation trustee and lulu financial group MD Adeeb Ahamed, French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

With the theme 'In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire ', the amalgam of cosmopolitan art and culture this time will feature 200 major creative projects of 90 artists from over 24 countries that will be exhibited at 14 venues till April 10. The Students' Biennale, encouraging young talents, and the Art By Children, aimed at reaching out to school students, will run parallel to the main event.

Besides the main venues, Aspinwall House and Pepper House, the exhibition of artworks and installations will be held at TKM Warehouse, Dutch Warehouse, Kashi Art Cafe, Kashi Town House, and David Hall, all in and around Fort Kochi. The Durbar Hall Art Gallery in the heart of Ernakulam city is also a Biennale venue, where nearly 150 creative artworks of 34 of the finest contemporary artists in the state will be displayed.

The country's largest contemporary art exhibition was launched in 2012, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the biennial event. The fifth edition, originally scheduled in 2020 and postponed twice due to the Covid pandemic, is finally being realized in a grand manner.

The fourth edition in 2018 saw over six lakh art enthusiasts from across the world calling in at one of the top international art destinations. This time over, the organizers are expecting even more footfalls. The famed art festival not only enables Kochi to grow into the global tourism map, but is also touted as the catalyst behind the state's emerging tourism sector. (ANI)

