New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West Delhi, Aishwarya Singh, on Wednesday said that the Delhi Police is making every effort to nab Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who was accused of allegedly molesting girl students at Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj, where he was a director.

The DCP said that the investigation in the case is still ongoing and the statements from the alleged victims are still being recorded.

"The investigation has been registered under the appropriate sections. Separate sections for forgery have been filed, and a separate section for sexual harassment has been filed. The complaint was received in August. An FIR was filed. The legal investigation into this matter is still ongoing," Aishwarya Singh told reporters.

"As you've been told, statements are being recorded. He used to see the management work there (Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management). So far, statements have been taken from the female students... Delhi Police is making every effort, and the Southwest District is making every effort to apprehend the accused as soon as possible, and I am sure it will be successful. A complaint of sexual harassment has come, and it would be inappropriate to disclose the exact details right now; the investigation is ongoing," she added.

The Police had said that during the enquiry, statements of 32 female students were recorded, out of which 17 alleged abusive language, obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages and unwanted physical contact by the accused. Victims further alleged that the ladies, who were serving as faculty/administrators, abetted and pressurised them to comply with the accused's demands.

Accordingly, a case under sections 75(2)/79/351(2) BNS was registered at PS Vasant Kunj North, and an investigation was taken up. CCTV footage were analyzed, and several raids were conducted at the place of incident as well as at the addresses of the alleged person. However, the accused is evading. NVRs/ hard disks collected from SRISIIM Institute sent to FSL. Statements under sections 83 BNSS of 16 victims have been recorded before a Judicial Magistrate at the Patiala House Courts.

During the investigation, a Volvo car was found parked in the basement of the institution. On verification, it was found that the car with forged diplomatic number plate 39 UN 1 was allegedly used by Chaitanyanand Saraswati .

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 385/2025, dated August 25, under sections 345(3)/318(4)/336(3)/340(2) BNS was registered at Vasant Kunj North Police statio,n and the car was seized, said the Delhi Police. The main accused has been evading investigation despite repeated efforts and is absconding.

The accused has since been removed from the insitution. Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri issued a statement saying, "Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Dr. Parthasarathy, has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham. Sringeri (Peetham). As a result, the Peetham has severed all ties with him. The Peetham has also lodged complaints with the relevant authorities regarding illegal acts committed by Chaitanyananda Saraswati." (ANI)

