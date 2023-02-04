Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the present State government has released Rs 900 crore for the smooth implementation of the SAHARA and HIMCARE schemes.

Sukhu was speaking while presiding over the MLA priority meeting attended by the legislators of Chamba, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti districts in the final session of the meeting on Friday. Detailed deliberations were held on the proposals as placed by the MLAs.

"We have not come into power for enjoying the same but for 'Vayastha Parivartan' (Change in the system), so that the last man standing in the queue could be benefitted from the Government schemes and for this some tough decisions have to be taken to achieve the same," said Sukhu.

He also sought reports on the techniques of anti-freeze pipes in snowfall areas. He directed the Jal Shakti Department to explore the possibilities of laying anti-freeze pipes to provide water facilities to the people living in tribal and snowbound regions throughout the year. He said that the present state government was also working with grit to curb the drug and mining mafia in the state.

According to him, Besides strengthening the road infrastructure the government would also focus on upgrading facilities in medical and educational institutions and filling up vacant posts in various medical colleges in the State. The government intends to promote small hydel projects in the State, besides, drinking water schemes and parking facilities in major towns of the State.

Chief Minister asked the horticulture department to submit a detailed report regarding the irregularities in the Rs 1134 crore horticulture development project funded by the World Bank. The Chief Minister also assured for setting up of a CA store, particularly in the apple belts so as to benefit the horticulturalists of the State.

The smart city works of Shimla will also be reviewed, as per the issue raised in the meeting. The MLAs urged for a permanent solution to the water problem in their areas and emphasized expanding health facilities, besides improving the condition of roads and rural infrastructure. (ANI)

