Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday expressed deep anguish over the tragic stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur and urged the State government to increase the compensation for the victims.

"At present, 39 people, including women and children, have lost their lives, and several others are battling for survival under intensive care. This tragedy is deeply disturbing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and urge the government to provide advanced medical treatment to the injured," Thirumavalavan told reporters at Chennai airport on his way to Karur to console the families of the victims.

The State Government has announced compensation of 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and 1 lakh for the injured. However, Thirumavalavan pressed for a higher relief package. "The compensation must be raised to ₹50 lakh for each family of the deceased and ₹5 lakh for the injured," he added.

Commending the Chief Minister's immediate visit to Karur, he said the gesture provided solace to the victims. He also praised the ministers who were on the ground offering support.

Reflecting on the causes of the tragedy, Thirumavalavan emphasised the role of event organisers in ensuring safety.

"Political rallies often draw lakhs of people, mostly young men who rush with great enthusiasm towards the stage. Leaders must carefully consider the time, venue, and duration of speeches to avoid overcrowding. A delay in starting events only worsens congestion," he said.

Sharing from his own experience, he said, "In the past 30 years, we have conducted rallies with lakhs of people. We know the scale of the crowd better than the police. The police decide arrangements based on our estimates, and therefore, leaders must plan accordingly. I have realised that cooperating with police guidelines is essential to avoid such tragedies."

On whether the police failed in providing security, he remarked, "When we are in mourning, blaming one side or the other is not appropriate. A judicial inquiry led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan has already been constituted, and I believe it will bring out the real reasons behind this disaster."

"TVK chief Vijay had already expressed his sorrow. I believe he will go back again to meet and console the affected people," he added. (ANI)

