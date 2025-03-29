Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 29 (ANI): A wave of unrest swept through Jaipur's Pratap Nagar area after a statue of Veer Tejaji Maharaj, a revered folk deity in Rajasthan, was allegedly vandalised by unidentified miscreants late Friday night.

The incident sparked outrage among locals, who took to the streets on Saturday, hampering the vehicular movement on the busy Tonk Road as a mark of dissent.

Also Read | Ugadi 2025 Wishes: MK Stalin Extend Greetings on Eve of Ugadi, Says 'Let New Year Encourage Telugu, Kannada Speaking People To Protect Linguistic, Political Rights'.

In response to the rising tensions, Jaipur Police deployed forces across sensitive zones. Additional Police Commissioner Rameshwar Choudhary confirmed that the situation was under control and peaceful as of Saturday afternoon.

"The condition is peaceful here now and some miscreants were arrested. The matter is being investigated. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and the accused will soon be arrested...", Choudhary said.

Also Read | Meat Ban in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Directs Closure of Illegal Slaughter Houses, Ban on Sale of Meat Within 500 Metres of Religious Places During Navratri 2025.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Tejaswini Gautam added that police teams responded immediately upon receiving information about the incident.

"Police reached the spot immediately after the information about the incident was received... FIR was registered, and multiple teams have been deployed to investigate who is responsible... Some miscreants tried to spread fire into the petrol pump (nearby) and were removed using some force... Some of them have been detained, and the action is being taken as per law...," he said.

The act of desecration drew strong political condemnation. Rajasthan Minister Sumit Godara condemned the incident and said, "I condemn this incident. Some anti-social elements are trying to disturb social harmony, but I appeal to everyone to maintain peace, and the government will take strict action against the culprits..."

In addition, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issued a statement, calling the vandalism "extremely condemnable."

In a post on X, he wrote, "The incident of breaking the statue of Veer Tejaji Maharaj in Pratap Nagar, Jaipur is extremely condemnable. This kind of tampering with public sentiments and faith is unacceptable."

"There is a demand from the government that the culprits of this case should be identified immediately and strict action should be taken against them. Also, effective and strong arrangements should be made to ensure the safety of religious places so that such incidents do not recur in future," read the statement further.

Veer Tejaji Maharaj is deeply respected in Rajasthan, especially among the farming community, and any perceived disrespect to his legacy is seen as an insult to cultural sentiments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)