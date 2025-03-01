Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Saturday said the Veerashaiva Lingayat Maha Sabha has decided to conduct a private census to find out the actual population of the community.

The state government has not yet presented the caste census in the Cabinet, though it was submitted to the state government in February, 2024.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been saying that the government is committed to tabling it in the Cabinet and then in the Assembly.

Even before the caste census report was presented, various communities had raised their objections questioning its accuracy.

Speaking at the Seva Deeksha programme organised by the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha at Molakalmuru Taluk in Chitradurga district, Khandre said that it is being said that the population of the ommunity is low, a statement issued by his office said.

"The real truth will be known after the report is presented. I am confident that our government will take action in a way that does not cause injustice to any community," Khandre was quoted as saying.

According to him, the reason for the low number of Veerashaivas and Lingayats is the wrong information given by the people of the community. Many have written only the names of the sub-castes due to the misconception that they will get reservation facilities, the minister said.

To find out the real population of Veerashaiva Lingayats in the state, the Veerashaiva Lingayat Maha Sabha has decided to select a district and conduct a private census to find out the truth, he explained.

