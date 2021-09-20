Alappuzha (Ker), Sep 20 (PTI) Vellappally Natesan, leader of SNDP yogam-- an outfit of Kerala's numerically strong Ezhava community-- on Monday flayed the controversial "love and narcotic jihad" remarks of Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, saying it was "not right to target Muslim community" on the issue.

Also Read | Calcutta University PG Merit List 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Merit List on Official Website caluniv.ac.in.

The SNDP yogam general secretary also hit out at the remarks of a catholic priest who had alleged that Ezhava youths had recently lured nine girls from a parish under the Syro-Malabar Church near Kottayam, claiming that certain sections of the Christian community are known for the most number. of religious conversions in India.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Brutally Assaulted by Husband in Bulandshahr, Dies.

Natesan's statement came amid raging controversy in Kerala over the Bishop's remarks and a day after Catholic priest Roy Kannanchira tendered an apology to the Ezhava community for his remarks against its youth.

Responding to the "love and narcotic jihad" remark of Pala Bishop, Natesan said, "Narcotics affect the whole society. It's not right to blame the Muslim community alone (for this)".

Natesan's statement against the Bishop came as a setback for the BJP which had thrown its weight behind the Catholic priest over the issue.

BDJS, a political offshoot of the SNDP yogam, is a partner of the BJP-led NDA in the state. Thushar Vellappally, son of Natesan, is the leader of BDJS.

Coming down heavily on Fr Kannanchira for his remarks against Ezhava youths, Natesan asked the Syro-Malabar Church authorities to defrock the priest if his apology was sincere.

While handling a virtual class for catechism teachers of a Syro Malabar Church diocese, Fr Roy Kannanchira had alleged that Ezhava youths had recently lured nine girls from a parish under the Syro-Malabar Church near Kottayam.

"It's good that the priest tendered an apology but he should be defrocked and ousted from the church for making such communal statements and tarnishing the image of the church. Then his apology makes sense. Anyone can hit someone and later say sorry," Natesan told the media here.

Continuing his attack on the priest, Natesan said certain sections of the Christian community are known for the most number of religious conversions in India.

"In case one girl falls in love with a Muslim boy, she may go with him and convert. But in this case, the missionaries convert the whole family. Why don't we talk about it? Who is known for the most number of conversions in India? It's the Christian missionaries. It's a fact," Natesan alleged.

Natesan, who strongly supported the renaissance movement undertaken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the rightwing protests opposing entry of women in all age groups in Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, alleged that the minorities have become a strong vote bank and receive all benefits from the government.

"It's the Christian missionaries who have exploited the deprived sections of society and conducted the most number of religious conversions," the SNDP leader claimed, adding that such immature and communal statements from anyone was not right.

Tendering an unconditional apology to the Ezhava community, the priest on Sunday said: "I have realized that my remarks have caused pain for my brothers of the Ezhava community".

The priest said he had made the comments as he was talking about the instances in which men from other communities marry women belonging to the Catholic community without the permission of their parents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)