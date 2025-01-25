Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has filed a status quo report on the investigation of human faeces found on an overhead drinking water tank in Vengaiveyal hamlet at Kulathur Taluk of Pudukottai District following PIL before Madras High Court.

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Friday named 3 accused namely Muraliraja, Sudharshan, and Muthukrishnan, all three are from Vengaiveyal. CB-CID investigation found that Muraliraja falsely claimed water from the overhead tank was turbid with bad odour and he and along with Sudharshan, Muthukrishnan climbed up the water tank and committed the offence.

Based on various evidence and investigation the CB-CID found Tank Operator Shanmugam who supplied water to an overhead tank in Vengaiveyal was terminated from duty following the resolution passed by Padma Muthaiya, Muttukadu Panchyat President. In this issue, the Vengaiveyal people supported the Tank Operator Shanmugam and asked Muthaiya (husband of the Panchayat President) to retain Shanmugam. As Muthaya didn't respond to grievances this created hatred against Muthaiya.

It was also found there was dissatisfaction with maintenance in the alleged overhead water tank. Vengaiveyal people have been insisting on cleaning the water tank. There is evidence of a dispute between Muthaiya and Jeevanantham father of Muraliraja during the grama sabha meeting on October 2022 two months prior to the incident.

The CB-CID concludes that to take revenge on Mutiyah, husband of Muttukadu Panchyat President Padma on 26.12.2022 morning at 7.30 am Muraliraja falsely claimed water from the overhead tank was turbid with a bad odour and he and with Sudharshan, Muthukrishnan climbed up the water tank and committed the offence. It is noted cognizance is yet to be taken by a special court on the case.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) opposed the CB-CID investigation report. The party's State Secretary Shanmugam demanded the transfer of this case to CBI. (ANI)

