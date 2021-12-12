New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for proactive and concerted efforts to increase the number of translations of literary classics in various Indian languages and suggested leveraging technological advancements in translation to make the rich heritage of regional Indian literature accessible to people in their own mother tongue.

Naidu was addressing the audience at the Foundation Day celebrations of the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says ‘His Govt Does Not Wish to Take Over Governor’s Position as Chancellor of Universities’.

In particular, Naidu praised the efforts of institutions such as Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in translating classics such as 'Amuktamalyada' by Sri Krishnadevaraya into other Indian languages. He called for more such efforts from similar universities to preserve and promote the use of different languages in India.

The Vice President lauded the university's commitment to preserve Telugu language, literature and history through various research initiatives. He paid tributes to the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, late N.T. Rama Rao, who took the initiative to establish the university. He also appreciated the efforts of the Telangana state government and the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao in developing the university and furthering the cause of Telugu language and culture.

Also Read | Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik Launches Projects Worth Rs 2,140 Crore For Ganjam District.

Noting that globalisation has had a widespread impact, Naidu stressed that it must be ensured that the youth must not lose touch with their cultural heritage. Noting the importance of language in forming one's identity and boosting self-confidence in the youth, he said that people must take pride in speaking in their mother tongue.

He observed that the National Educational Policy, 2020, aims at promoting Indian languages and encourages primary education to be in the child's mother tongue. He said the medium of education must be in the mother tongue up to higher education and for technical courses too.

In this regard, Naidu called upon the universities to undertake advanced research in languages and improve the scientific and technical terminology in Indian languages in order to facilitate their wider reach and use in academia.

On this occasion, the Vice President presented awards to Dr Kurella Vittalacharya, poet and critic and Shri Kalakrishna, Kuchipudi dance proponent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)