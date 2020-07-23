New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed concern over the Covid-induced financial strain in the media industry and appealed to everyone to treat their employees with empathy and stand with them during these difficult times.

"Media industry is badly hit by the pandemic and several media houses are facing Covid induced financial strain. I am told that there also have been some lay-offs. I appeal to everyone to treat their employees with empathy and care and stand with them during these difficult times," Naidu said.Paying tributes at a virtual commemorative meeting held to pay respects to late MP Veerendra Kumar, the Vice President praised him for protecting the rights and welfare of the employees of Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Limited despite ushering in technology in the publication of a range of magazines.Noting that Kumar pioneered the cause of the freedom of the press in the larger interest of the people, the Vice President said: "As Chairman and Managing Director of the Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Ltd, he made an invaluable contribution in the field of journalism."An important aspect of Kumar's life was the empowerment of people through the dissemination of information, Naidu said and highlighted the importance of providing correct and authentic information during these pandemic times. He further appreciated the media for empowering people through information and perspectives on the pandemic despite risks involved in the task. However, he also cautioned the media to guard against unverified and unsubstantiated claims on treating Covid-19.

"I appreciate that despite taking a hit, media has pursued the mission of empowering people through information and perspectives on the pandemic. However, media should guard against unverified and unsubstantiated claims on treating COVID-19," he said. (ANI)

