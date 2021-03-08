New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday appealed to members to be present in the House, observe debates, and enrich their knowledge.

"An in-depth and analytical understanding of each issue makes a real difference in debates. This is possible only through the study of books and journals from time to time. The Parliament Library is completing 100 years this year. It has a huge collection of about 14 lakh books and 100s of journals in all languages. I am told the footfall is not very encouraging. I urge all members to make use of it," Naidu said.

He further "Going to library is going enhance your knowledge. Attending the session, not missing it, enhances your understanding of parliamentary procedures. I call upon members to make use of the library and please attend parliament."

The RS Chairman also raised concerns regarding low attendance in Parliament committee meetings and urged members to be present, observe debates and enrich their knowledge.

"Some concerns in respect to the meetings for the committees this year include a decline in the overall attendance this year to 42 per cent from 48 pc last year. There has been an increase in the number of members who have not attended any meetings this year," Naidu said while addressing members present in the House.

"Low attendance of members in the meetings of the committee remains a major concern. Overall attendance from members of all such parties and groups this year declined to 27.60 per cent from 40.5 pc last year. This needs to be addressed by the concerned parties," he said.

The Chairman also complimented Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge for assuming the role of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, after the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad in the last session.

"On behalf of the entire House and on my own behalf, I compliment Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on assuming the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. He is one of the long-serving leaders of the country, with vast legislative and administrative experience," Naidu said.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced on Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place. (ANI)

