New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Congress leader KC Venugopal on Monday played down former MP Sushmita Dev joining the Trinamool Congress, saying the party was strong and "it is not an issue for Congress if somebody is going or coming".

"You are talking about this (Sushmita Dev joining TMC) only. So many people have joined Congress but you are not talking about that. We are a strong party. It is not an issue for Congress if somebody is going or coming," Venugopal told media persons here.

Sushmita Dev, a former MP, had joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Monday. She was inducted in the party in the presence of TMC leaders and MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien.

Sushmita Dev on Sunday wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi about her resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal targeted the leadership over another young leader leaving the party.

"Sushmita Dev resigns from the primary membership of our Party. While young leaders leave we 'oldies' are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The Party moves on with: Eyes Wide Shut," Sibal said a tweet.

Sibal is among 23 leaders who had written to Congress President seeking sweeping changes including organisational elections at various levels including the Congress Working Committee.

In her letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sushmita Dev said she will cherish the three-decade long association with the party and expressed gratitude towards all its leaders, members and workers. (ANI)

