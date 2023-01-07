New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised KM Diya, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) ONGC, Dehradun who shared a poem she wrote on xaminations.

In response to a tweet by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, the Prime Minister said, "Very creative! Stress free exams are the best exams. We shall discuss this and more during #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 on the 27th of this month."

Prime Minister Modi would be interacting with students, teachers and parents in the upcoming 6th edition of 'Pariksha Par Charcha' on January 27. The programme will be held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is among the most exciting programmes, giving an opportunity to discuss ways to make exams stress-free and support our Exam Warriors. I look forward to the programme on the 27th of this month and urge you all to take part in this unique interaction," tweeted PM Modi.

Registration for the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' began on November 25 and closed on December 30.

As per the Union Human Resource Ministry, registrations for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 have more than doubled this year compared to 2022. About 38.80 lakh participants (31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers and 1.95 lakh parents) have registered for PPC-2023 compared to about 15.7 lakh for PPC-2022.

"Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC-2023," an official in the ministry of Human Resource told ANI.

Officials further said students, teachers and parents have participated in big numbers from state boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS and other boards.

About 2,050 participants, selected through the creative writing competitions on MyGov, will be presented with a special 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' kit comprising the English and Hindi versions of the book 'Exam Warriors', written by the Prime Minister Modi and a certificate. Some of the questions by the participants, to be selected by NCERT, may feature in PPC-2023.

Prime Minister Modi conceptualised 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' where students, parents and teachers from across the country and overseas interact with him on anxieties related to examinations and life after school.

The event seeks to help students overcome exam stress. (ANI)

