Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI): Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu that killed 40 people, calling the incident "very unfortunate."

Speaking to reporters, Reddy said, "The incident that happened in Tamil Nadu is very unfortunate. We pay homage to those who have lost their lives... I appeal to all the political parties to take precautionary measures so that such an incident should not happen again..."

Earlier today, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay announced that he will provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede that took place in Tamil Nadu's Karur during his rally.

In an emotional post penned down on X, the TVK chief said that he was at a "loss for words" to express the pain his heart endured, further stating the faces of the deceased kept flashing through his mind.

He also offered condolences to the bereaved families.

"Greetings to all who reside in my heart."

In a way that defies imagination, thinking about what happened in Karur yesterday, my heart and mind are overwhelmed with profound heaviness. In the midst of the immense grief of losing our loved ones, I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures. My eyes and mind are clouded with sorrow," he said.

Hoping for a speedy recovery of the injured, Vijay also assured all necessary support from the party's end to those undergoing treatment.

"This is indeed an irreparable loss for us. No matter who offers words of comfort, the loss of our loved ones is unbearable. Yet, as a member of your family, I intend to provide 20 lakh rupees to each family that has lost a loved one and 2 lakh rupees to those who are injured and receiving treatment. This amount is, of course, not significant in the face of such a loss. Still, at this moment, it is my duty as one who belongs to your family to stand by you, my dear ones, with a heavy heart," he said.

The tragedy has left 40 people dead at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

PM Modi also announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident.

Sharing an X post, PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000." (ANI)

