Hyderabad, Nov 15 (PTI) Veteran Telugu actor Krishna passed away on Tuesday at a city-based private super-specialty hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest.

He was 80.

Krishna, father of superstar Mahesh Babu, was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Monday and was put on ventilator.

He was being treated by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors following the cardiac arrest. The actor passed away at 4 am on Tuesday, hospital sources said.

Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, popularly is known as just Krishna, had begun his career in the early 1960s and has acted in about 350 films.

